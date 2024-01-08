NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NYSE NRG opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36,969 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $9,687,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

