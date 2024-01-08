Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,451,285,000 after acquiring an additional 305,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,529,709,000 after purchasing an additional 887,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after purchasing an additional 642,288 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

