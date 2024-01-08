Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE IMH opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

