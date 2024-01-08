Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.67.

EW opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,135,724. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

