Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.19.

Futu Trading Down 1.6 %

FUTU stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. Futu has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Futu will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Futu by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

