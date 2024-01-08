Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

GCMG opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Insider Transactions at Grosvenor Capital Management

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,014 shares in the company, valued at $464,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,000. Corporate insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.