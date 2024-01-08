Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NYSE:OWL opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 210.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

