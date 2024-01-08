Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MODG. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.82.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,775 shares of company stock worth $228,773. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after acquiring an additional 167,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,657,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

