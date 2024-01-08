FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at KeyCorp

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

