Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $245.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $200.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

