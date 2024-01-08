International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.95. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

