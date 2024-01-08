Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RKT. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.75 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.43.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.44. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 75.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

