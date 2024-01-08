First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FWRG opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.