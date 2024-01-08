Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of KOSS opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of -0.89.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Koss

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

