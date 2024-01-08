Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INO opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

