Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 215.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,174.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,473 shares of company stock worth $1,228,249. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.