Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $560.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $495.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $493.67.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $491.10 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $180,458,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.