MACOM Technology Solutions’ (MTSI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.55.

MTSI stock opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,189.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,728 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,636. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $760,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,269,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

