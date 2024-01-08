Alliance Global Partners Lowers Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target to $12.75

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $14.25 to $12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medical from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.82. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 452.72%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Profound Medical by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

