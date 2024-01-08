Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $610.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $530.00 to $610.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.67.

Shares of LULU opened at $491.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.43. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

