Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Neurogene Trading Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ NGNE opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $23.02.
Neurogene Company Profile
