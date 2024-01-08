Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.25.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.59.

REAL stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. RealReal has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of RealReal by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RealReal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 58,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

