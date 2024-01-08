Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Sell Rating for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their sell rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,786,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,219,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 452,081 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

