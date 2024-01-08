Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.54. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $45,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $45,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,663 shares of company stock worth $2,832,491. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 118,930 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after buying an additional 214,383 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

See Also

