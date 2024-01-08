Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $40.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.86.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

