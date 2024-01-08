SLM’s (SLM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $20.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

SLM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut SLM from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.05.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. SLM has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. SLM’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SLM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $9,029,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SLM by 112.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SLM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after buying an additional 117,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of SLM by 884.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 135,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 121,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

