TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of TROW opened at $106.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

