TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

TELUS Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TU opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 270.74%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TELUS by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,263,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,554 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TELUS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,789,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after acquiring an additional 387,561 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TELUS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,630,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $353,226,000 after acquiring an additional 533,306 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,540,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,650 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

