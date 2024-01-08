VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

VBIV opened at $0.62 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

About VBI Vaccines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,006,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 601,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,571.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 565,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

