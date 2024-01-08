KeyCorp Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has a $310.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Workday’s FY2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group raised their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.82.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $265.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.36. Workday has a 1 year low of $157.96 and a 1 year high of $279.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,152 shares of company stock valued at $31,838,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

