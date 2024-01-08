Clarus’ (CLAR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

CLAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Clarus has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -4.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

