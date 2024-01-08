Barclays Boosts Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Price Target to $24.00

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BYON opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Beyond has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.67.

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $373.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.85 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

