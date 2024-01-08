Greatland Gold’s (GGP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 8.68 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £441.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15).

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

