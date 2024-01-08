Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Airgain by 28,550.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

