Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.