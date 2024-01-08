Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.