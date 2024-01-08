TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TATT opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.82. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.55%.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.