Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.
Fossil Group Price Performance
FOSL stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Fossil Group
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
