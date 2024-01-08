Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Fossil Group Price Performance

FOSL stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

About Fossil Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at $787,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,979 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 249,119 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Fossil Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,562 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

