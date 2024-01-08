Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Iteris Stock Performance
ITI stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.49.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Iteris
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iteris
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.