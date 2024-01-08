Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Iteris Stock Performance

ITI stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

About Iteris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Iteris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 35.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Iteris by 42.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.