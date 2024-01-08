iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

iRobot Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. iRobot has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

About iRobot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iRobot by 3,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.