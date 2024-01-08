Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

MRNS stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $591.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $157,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after buying an additional 173,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after buying an additional 1,356,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

