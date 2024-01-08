IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $286.00 at Truist Financial

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $286.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.00.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Up 0.2 %

IQV opened at $220.52 on Thursday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.28.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after buying an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.