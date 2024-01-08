Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 2.5 %

SLP stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $797.60 million, a PE ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $843,083.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,771,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,842,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,177. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Simulations Plus by 240.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

