Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Proto Labs stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $935.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
