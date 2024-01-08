Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.9 %

Proto Labs stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $935.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

