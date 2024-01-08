Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.87.

Accolade stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. Accolade has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Accolade by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6,063.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

