Scholar Rock’s (SRRK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 5.6 %

SRRK stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,239,744.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

