DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $121.32. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

