StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

