CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $59,455.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,209.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $238,870.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $59,455.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,209.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

