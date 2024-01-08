Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.67.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $237.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.53. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

