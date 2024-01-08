Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.41.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BEN opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.09%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764 in the last three months. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

